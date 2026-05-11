John Parry betting profile: PGA Championship
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John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
John Parry returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Parry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
John Parry's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-74
|+8
At the PGA Championship
- In Parry's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
John Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-69-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-65-68-72
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|71-70-70-75
|+2
|4.200
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|69-66-68-75
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-71-71-73
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-67-70
|-14
|5.200
John Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top ten once and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Parry has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged 0.507 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.028
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.351
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.032
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.011
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.366
|0.507
John Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.351 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 70.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry delivered a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- Parry has earned 229 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.