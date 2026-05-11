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John Parry betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    John Parry returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Parry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Parry at the PGA Championship.

    John Parry's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-74+8

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Parry's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    John Parry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-68-70-71-713.956
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-70-73-69-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-69-73+15.200
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-65-68-72-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6371-70-70-75+24.200
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3569-66-68-75-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-71-71-73-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-67-70-145.200

    John Parry's recent performances

    • Parry has finished in the top ten once and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Parry has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has averaged 0.507 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.028-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3510.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0320.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0110.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.3660.507

    John Parry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.351 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 70.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Parry delivered a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
    • Parry has earned 229 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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