Joaquin Niemann betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Joaquin Niemann of Chile plays his second shot on the 10th hole, during day one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 22, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Joaquin Niemann finished tied for eighth at four-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Niemann's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|74-67-71-68
|-4
|2024
|T39
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|2023
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|2022
|T23
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|2021
|T30
|71-72-71-76
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Niemann's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of four-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Niemann's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|74-67-71-68
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-74-70-72
|E
|--
Niemann's recent performances
- Niemann has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.
- Niemann has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.835 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Niemann has averaged 1.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.054
Niemann's advanced stats and rankings
- Niemann posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Niemann delivered a strong 0.835 mark in his past five starts, indicating excellent iron play.
- Around the greens, Niemann posted a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, an area where he has room for improvement.
- On the greens, Niemann delivered a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts, showing solid performance with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.