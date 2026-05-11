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7H AGO

Joaquin Niemann betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Joaquin Niemann of Chile plays his second shot on the 10th hole, during day one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 22, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Joaquin Niemann of Chile plays his second shot on the 10th hole, during day one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 22, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Joaquin Niemann finished tied for eighth at four-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Niemann at the PGA Championship.

    Niemann's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T874-67-71-68-4
    2024T3973-68-69-67-7
    2023MC74-74+8
    2022T2368-71-72-71+2
    2021T3071-72-71-76+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Niemann's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of four-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Niemann's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT874-67-71-68-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-74-70-72E--

    Niemann's recent performances

    • Niemann has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.
    • Niemann has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.835 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Niemann has averaged 1.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.054

    Niemann's advanced stats and rankings

    • Niemann posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Niemann delivered a strong 0.835 mark in his past five starts, indicating excellent iron play.
    • Around the greens, Niemann posted a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, an area where he has room for improvement.
    • On the greens, Niemann delivered a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts, showing solid performance with the putter.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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