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7H AGO

Jason Dufner betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Dufner of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jason Dufner of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Jason Dufner returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Dufner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Dufner at the PGA Championship.

    Dufner's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC78-77+13
    2024MC68-75+1
    2022MC72-75+7
    2021MC71-81+8

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Dufner's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Dufner has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this event.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Dufner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-69-8--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-65-73-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-71-71-68-7--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-77+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-77+13--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    Dufner's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 7-under.
    • Dufner has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dufner has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dufner has averaged -0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.962-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-2.1660.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.154-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.334-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.692-0.174

    Dufner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dufner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.962 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dufner sported a 2.166 mark. He posted a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dufner delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he broke par 25.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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