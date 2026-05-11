Jason Dufner betting profile: PGA Championship
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Jason Dufner of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jason Dufner returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Dufner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Dufner's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|2024
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2022
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|2021
|MC
|71-81
|+8
At the PGA Championship
- In Dufner's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Dufner has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this event.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Dufner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-69
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-65-73
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-71-68
|-7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Dufner's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 7-under.
- Dufner has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dufner has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dufner has averaged -0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.962
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|2.166
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.154
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.334
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.692
|-0.174
Dufner's advanced stats and rankings
- Dufner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.962 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dufner sported a 2.166 mark. He posted a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dufner delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he broke par 25.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.