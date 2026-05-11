Jason Dufner betting profile: PGA Championship

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 7-under.

Dufner has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Dufner has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.