Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: PGA Championship
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Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, posting a score of 6-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Bridgeman's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-73
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|69-70-68-78
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|79-71-68-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|75-65-66-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-74-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|68-70-72-69
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|75-69-69-72
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|66-64-64-72
|-18
|700.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top-10 three times and top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.045
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.302
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.118
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.939
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.168
|-0.136
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.302 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.939 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 26.27% of the time.
- Bridgeman accumulated 1,512 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fifth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.