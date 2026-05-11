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7H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, posting a score of 6-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the PGA Championship.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-73+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5269-70-68-78+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6579-71-68-72+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3375-65-66-71-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-74-69-76+219.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1468-70-72-69-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT570-68-71-70-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1875-69-69-72-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational166-64-64-72-18700.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-65-68-70-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top-10 three times and top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged -0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.045-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3020.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.118-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9390.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.168-0.136

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.302 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.939 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 26.27% of the time.
    • Bridgeman accumulated 1,512 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fifth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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