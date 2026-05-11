Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: PGA Championship

Bridgeman has finished in the top-10 three times and top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Bridgeman has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.