Ian Holt betting profile: PGA Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
The 2026 PGA Championship will be held at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17. This will be his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Holt's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Holt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|T53
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|6.180
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|T7
|69-68-72-67
|-12
|85.000
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T18
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T22
|66-68-67-67
|-12
|39.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T49
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|1
|65-71-69-67
|-8
|500.000
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|1
|71-66-68-71
|-12
|500.000
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T22
|65-68-68-69
|-18
|36.500
Holt's recent performances
- Holt has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He earned two victories over his last 10 appearances, winning at The Panama Championship with a score of 8-under.
- Holt has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
Holt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Holt's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistics are available for Holt for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Holt as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.