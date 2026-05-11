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Ian Holt betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    The 2026 PGA Championship will be held at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17. This will be his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Holt at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Holt's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Holt's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicT5372-67-68-69-86.180
    March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubT769-68-72-67-1285.000
    March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT1868-69-69-69-942.063
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT2266-68-67-67-1239.000
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardT4969-69-70-71-58.250
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama Championship165-71-69-67-8500.000
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club171-66-68-71-12500.000
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT2265-68-68-69-1836.500

    Holt's recent performances

    • Holt has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He earned two victories over his last 10 appearances, winning at The Panama Championship with a score of 8-under.
    • Holt has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.

    Holt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Holt's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date statistics are available for Holt for the 2026 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Holt as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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