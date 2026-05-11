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6H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on bouncing back in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the PGA Championship.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-73+3
    2024T3570-65-70-71-8
    2023T2972-71-70-72+5
    2022T6072-72-72-73+9
    2021T2373-68-76-72+1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship7172-75-72-76+115.500
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5370-71-74-71-211.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-70-72-69-5101.667
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2170-69-70-70-937.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2770-72-76-67-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4170-74-73-72+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2869-72-69-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-67-67-69-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenP268-64-68-68-16300.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1164-73-69-70-1258.714

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.285-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4710.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.325-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.028-0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.539-0.314

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.285 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.471 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 23.48% of the time.
    • Matsuyama has earned 806 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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