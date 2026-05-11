Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: PGA Championship
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Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on bouncing back in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Matsuyama's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2024
|T35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|2023
|T29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|2022
|T60
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|2021
|T23
|73-68-76-72
|+1
At the PGA Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|71
|72-75-72-76
|+11
|5.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|70-71-74-71
|-2
|11.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|70-69-70-70
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|69-72-69-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-67-67-69
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|P2
|68-64-68-68
|-16
|300.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|64-73-69-70
|-12
|58.714
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.285
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.471
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.325
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.028
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.539
|-0.314
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.285 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.471 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 23.48% of the time.
- Matsuyama has earned 806 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.