Harry Hall betting profile: PGA Championship

Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.232 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.024 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hall's short game has been excellent this season, with his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.404 ranking 10th on TOUR.

On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 24.44% of the time.