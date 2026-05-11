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5H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England looks on while playing the eighth hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England looks on while playing the eighth hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall finished tied for 19th at 2-under at last year's PGA Championship. He returns to compete May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

    Latest odds for Hall at the PGA Championship.

    Hall's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1969-72-71-70-2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT866-72-69-67-10187.500
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-69-72-71-527.438
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-72-71-26.625
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-70-67-723.955
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT973-69-68-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2468-71-67-68-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top ten twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.232-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.0240.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4040.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3650.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5130.451

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.232 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.024 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hall's short game has been excellent this season, with his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.404 ranking 10th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Hall has earned 570 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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