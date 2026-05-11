Harry Hall betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Harry Hall of England looks on while playing the eighth hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall finished tied for 19th at 2-under at last year's PGA Championship. He returns to compete May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Hall's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|69-72-71-70
|-2
At the PGA Championship
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|187.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-70-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|68-71-67-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top ten twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.232
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.024
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.404
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.365
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.513
|0.451
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.232 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.024 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hall's short game has been excellent this season, with his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.404 ranking 10th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Hall has earned 570 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.