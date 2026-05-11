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7H AGO

Harris English betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Harris English looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Harris English looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Harris English finished tied for second at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on claiming his first major championship at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for English at the PGA Championship.

    English's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T272-70-71-65-6
    2024T1868-67-68-70-11
    2023MC74-75+9
    2021T6475-74-75-72+8

    At the PGA Championship

    • In English's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2468-69-73-70-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-72-69-19.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT464-68-70-69-13300.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3073-71-71-72-135.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2171-66-68-67-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2469-72-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2273-68-70-65-847.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2473-63-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-69-70-68-726.500

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • English has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • English has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3690.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.264-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.0420.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4670.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6140.506

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.369 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.264 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English delivered a 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • English has earned 632 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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