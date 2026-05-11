Harris English betting profile: PGA Championship
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Harris English looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Harris English finished tied for second at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on claiming his first major championship at the 2026 PGA Championship.
English's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|72-70-71-65
|-6
|2024
|T18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|2021
|T64
|75-74-75-72
|+8
At the PGA Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|64-68-70-69
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|73-71-71-72
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|73-63-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-69-70-68
|-7
|26.500
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.369
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.264
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.042
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.467
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.614
|0.506
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.369 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.264 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- English has earned 632 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.