Harris English betting profile: PGA Championship

English has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.

English has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

English has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.