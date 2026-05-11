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7H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the PGA Championship.

    Woodland's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-72+4
    2024T6071-69-71-69-4
    2023MC73-75+8
    2022T3470-68-71-75+4
    2021T3870-72-72-77+3

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 60th at 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1771-70-68-69-667.500
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-69-77-70-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-70-66-72-11163.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-75-76-66E27.600
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open164-63-65-67-21500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1470-68-71-70-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-71-73-70-14.100
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 1.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5720.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2530.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.402-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2550.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.6781.306

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.572 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.7 yards ranked second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
    • Woodland has accumulated 838 FedExCup Regular Season points (25th) this season and posted a 0.678 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranked 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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