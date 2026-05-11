Gary Woodland betting profile: PGA Championship

Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.572 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.7 yards ranked second on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.