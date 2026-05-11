Gary Woodland betting profile: PGA Championship
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Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Woodland's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|2024
|T60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|2022
|T34
|70-68-71-75
|+4
|2021
|T38
|70-72-72-77
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 60th at 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-69
|-6
|67.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-69-77-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-75-76-66
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|64-63-65-67
|-21
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-70
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4.100
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 1.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.572
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.253
|0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.402
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.255
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.678
|1.306
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.572 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.7 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 838 FedExCup Regular Season points (25th) this season and posted a 0.678 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranked 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.