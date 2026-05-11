Emiliano Grillo betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Grillo's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2023
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|2021
|T38
|77-72-72-70
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|70-67-72-75
|+4
|2.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-70-71-65
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-77
|+17
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|71-71-71-69
|-2
|5.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|69-71-70-74
|-4
|7.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|72-69-73-67
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-76-66
|-7
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Grillo has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged -1.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.126
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.106
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.232
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.671
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.136
|-1.332
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.126 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a -0.106 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 114 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.