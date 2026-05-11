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7H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the PGA Championship.

    Grillo's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-73+2
    2023MC78-71+9
    2021T3877-72-72-70+3

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7170-67-72-75+42.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-70-71-65-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-77+17--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5671-71-71-69-25.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6469-71-70-74-47.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3872-69-73-67-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-76-66-7--

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Grillo has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged -1.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.126-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.106-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.232-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.671-0.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.136-1.332

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.126 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a -0.106 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • Grillo has earned 114 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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