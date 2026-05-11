Bryce Fisher betting profile: PGA Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Bryce Fisher will tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 for the 2026 PGA Championship. This marks his first time competing in this major championship in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Fisher's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fisher's recent performances
- Fisher has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament history.
Fisher's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Fisher's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for Fisher for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisher as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.