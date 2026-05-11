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6H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy finished tied for eighth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on improving upon that strong finish in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the PGA Championship.

    McCarthy's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T870-68-72-70-4
    2024MC73-73+4
    2023T2975-70-72-68+5
    2022T4873-68-74-71+6
    2021T5973-76-72-74+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4872-75-69-68E13.313
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-71-71-70-527.438
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6574-70-70-68-26.625
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1268-68-67-66-1162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2670-72-70-69-331.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4772-70-71-71E14.625
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-71-72-70-710.000

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.639 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.452-0.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.079-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0270.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3420.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.1630.068

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.079 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 62.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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