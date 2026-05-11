Denny McCarthy betting profile: PGA Championship
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Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy finished tied for eighth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on improving upon that strong finish in the 2026 PGA Championship.
McCarthy's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|70-68-72-70
|-4
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2023
|T29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|2022
|T48
|73-68-74-71
|+6
|2021
|T59
|73-76-72-74
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|72-75-69-68
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|74-70-70-68
|-2
|6.625
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|68-68-67-66
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|70-72-70-69
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|72-70-71-71
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|10.000
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.639 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.452
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.079
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.027
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.342
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.163
|0.068
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.079 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 62.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.