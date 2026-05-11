Adam Scott betting profile: PGA Championship
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Adam Scott of Australia reacts to an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Adam Scott finished tied for 19th at 2-under in his most recent PGA Championship appearance last year. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Adam Scott's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|69-71-69-73
|-2
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2023
|T29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|2022
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|2021
|MC
|78-72
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scott has missed the cut twice in his last four appearances at this event (2022, 2024).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Adam Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|76-69-66-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|76-71-66-64
|-11
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-66-68-71
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|72-72-71-75
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|68-73-71-70
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-63-72-63
|-16
|325.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|12.000
Adam Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Scott has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.919 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Adam Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.276
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.875
|0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.028
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.054
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.069
|0.630
Adam Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.875 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Scott has earned 951 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.