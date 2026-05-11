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Adam Scott betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia reacts to an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia reacts to an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott finished tied for 19th at 2-under in his most recent PGA Championship appearance last year. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Scott at the PGA Championship.

    Adam Scott's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1969-71-69-73-2
    2024MC72-73+3
    2023T2968-74-74-69+5
    2022MC77-70+7
    2021MC78-72+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Scott has missed the cut twice in his last four appearances at this event (2022, 2024).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Adam Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2476-69-66-69-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT476-71-66-64-11300.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-66-68-71-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5672-72-71-75+210.750
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1168-73-71-70-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational470-63-72-63-16325.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-71-73-68-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2465-69-68-68-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-70-70-68-512.000

    Adam Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Scott has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.919 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Adam Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.276-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8750.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0280.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.054-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0690.630

    Adam Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.875 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Scott has earned 951 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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