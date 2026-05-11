Adam Scott betting profile: PGA Championship

Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.

Scott has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.919 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.