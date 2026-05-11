Davis Riley betting profile: PGA Championship

Riley has one top-20th finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.

Riley has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.