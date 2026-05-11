Davis Riley betting profile: PGA Championship
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Davis Riley of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Davis Riley finished tied for second at the PGA Championship in 2025 after posting a score of 6-under. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Riley's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|71-68-67-72
|-6
|2023
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|2022
|T13
|68-68-73-71
|E
At the PGA Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-80
|+18
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|72-65-69-73
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-79
|+19
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-68-69-72
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has one top-20th finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-1.206
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.427
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.067
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.408
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.291
|-0.362
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.206 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.427 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 61.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Riley earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.