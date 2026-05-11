PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley finished tied for second at the PGA Championship in 2025 after posting a score of 6-under. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Riley at the PGA Championship.

    Riley's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T271-68-67-72-6
    2023MC72-75+7
    2022T1368-68-73-71E

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-70-70-72-55.756
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC82-80+18--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6072-65-69-73-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-79+19--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-68-69-72-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-68E--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has one top-20th finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-1.206-0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.427-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.0670.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4080.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.291-0.362

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.206 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.427 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 61.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
    • Riley earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Haotong Li betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Nico Echavarria betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW