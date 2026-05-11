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7H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

David Lipsky looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

David Lipsky looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with his sights set on making his mark at this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Lipsky's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2467-69-71-73-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7171-75-75-71+45.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7172-71-68-73E5.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-68+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship269-65-70-70-10300.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3770-70-72-69-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1871-65-70-71-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • He has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -1.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.446-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.116-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.214-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.293-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.055-1.082

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.446 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.116 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Lipsky has earned 421 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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