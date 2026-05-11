David Lipsky betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
David Lipsky looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
David Lipsky has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with his sights set on making his mark at this prestigious major championship.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Lipsky's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|67-69-71-73
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|71
|71-75-75-71
|+4
|5.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|72-71-68-73
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-65-70-70
|-10
|300.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|70-70-72-69
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|71-65-70-71
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
Lipsky's recent performances
- He has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -1.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.446
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.116
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.214
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.293
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.055
|-1.082
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.446 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.116 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 421 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.