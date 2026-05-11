Daniel Berger betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Berger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at even par.
Berger's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|71-71-74-68
|E
|2022
|MC
|73-80
|+13
|2021
|T75
|79-69-74-76
|+10
At the PGA Championship
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-74-68-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|76-68-68-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-74-68-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|72-74-75-73
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P2
|63-68-72-70
|-15
|400.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|73-74-75-68
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|52.000
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Berger has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.023
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.658
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.331
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.030
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.320
|-0.238
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.658 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
- Berger has accumulated 648 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.