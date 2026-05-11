PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Berger looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at even par.

    Latest odds for Berger at the PGA Championship.

    Berger's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3371-71-74-68E
    2022MC73-80+13
    2021T7579-69-74-76+10

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-74-68-70-115.750
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2376-68-68-70-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-74-68-70-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-76+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6672-74-75-73+67.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP263-68-72-70-15400.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-71-71-69-622.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7573-74-75-68+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1667-71-71-65-1052.000

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
    • Berger has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.023-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6580.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.331-0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.0300.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.320-0.238

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.658 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
    • Berger has accumulated 648 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Rory McIlroy betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW