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7H AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dan Brown of England plays his approach shot on the 15th hole on day three of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Dan Brown of England plays his approach shot on the 15th hole on day three of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Dan Brown will compete at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 at the 2026 PGA Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Brown at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Brown's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-73+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-70-70-72-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-71-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1970-67-69-66-843.000

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Brown has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged -0.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.018-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.055-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.223-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.107-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.154-0.875

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.018 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a -0.055 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Brown has accumulated 108 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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