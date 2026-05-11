Dan Brown betting profile: PGA Championship
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Dan Brown of England plays his approach shot on the 15th hole on day three of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Dan Brown will compete at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 at the 2026 PGA Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Brown's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-71
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|70-67-69-66
|-8
|43.000
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Brown has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.018
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.055
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.223
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.107
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.154
|-0.875
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.018 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a -0.055 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Brown has accumulated 108 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.