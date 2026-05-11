Corey Conners betting profile: PGA Championship

Conners has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.

Conners has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his last five tournaments.