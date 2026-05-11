Corey Conners betting profile: PGA Championship
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Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Corey Conners finished tied for 19th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Conners' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|2024
|T26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|2023
|T12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|2022
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|2021
|T17
|67-75-73-73
|E
At the PGA Championship
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at even.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|73-69-74-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|75-73-71-75
|+6
|14.625
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-67-72-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-74-72-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-69-70-70
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|70-75-74-67
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
- Conners has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his last five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.170
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.353
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.187
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.231
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.104
|0.264
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.353 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
- Conners has earned 298 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.