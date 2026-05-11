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5H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners finished tied for 19th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Conners at the PGA Championship.

    Conners' recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1973-68-74-67-2
    2024T2670-71-67-67-9
    2023T1267-68-70-75E
    2022MC76-73+9
    2021T1767-75-73-73E

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at even.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-70-72-327.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3073-69-74-67-527.438
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5567-69-73-71-49.500
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4975-73-71-75+614.625
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1469-69-70-71-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-67-72-74-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-74-72-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-69-70-70-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7070-75-74-67-25.625
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
    • Conners has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his last five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.170-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3530.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.187-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.2310.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.1040.264

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.353 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
    • Conners has earned 298 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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