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7H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa returns to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. He looks to improve upon his tied for 50th finish (+4) from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the PGA Championship.

    Morikawa's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5070-72-74-72+4
    2024T466-65-67-71-15
    2023T2671-70-74-69+4
    2022T5572-72-74-70+8
    2021T870-75-74-68-1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-72-70-72+17.5
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT467-68-69-67-13300
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT774-69-68-68-9237.5
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard566-71-70-70-11300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-69-70-65-12176
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am169-68-62-67-22700
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5472-69-71-69-35.75
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1471-68-72-63-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-68-72-71-5--

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.665 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 0.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4060.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9630.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.1920.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.440-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.1200.904

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.963 (second) this season, while his 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate ranked 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Morikawa sported a 0.406 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 97th.
    • On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 26.30% of the time.
    • Morikawa has earned 1,727 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fourth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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