Collin Morikawa betting profile: PGA Championship
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Collin Morikawa of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa returns to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. He looks to improve upon his tied for 50th finish (+4) from last year's tournament.
Morikawa's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|70-72-74-72
|+4
|2024
|T4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|2023
|T26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|2022
|T55
|72-72-74-70
|+8
|2021
|T8
|70-75-74-68
|-1
At the PGA Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-72-70-72
|+1
|7.5
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|300
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|74-69-68-68
|-9
|237.5
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|66-71-70-70
|-11
|300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|176
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-68-62-67
|-22
|700
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|5.75
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|--
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.665 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.406
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.963
|0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.192
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.440
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.120
|0.904
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.963 (second) this season, while his 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Morikawa sported a 0.406 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 97th.
- On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 26.30% of the time.
- Morikawa has earned 1,727 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fourth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.