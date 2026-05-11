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6H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the PGA Championship.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5070-68-77-73+4
    2024MC74-68E
    2023MC73-73+6
    2022MC73-73+6
    2021T3071-70-72-77+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 30th at two-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT667-67-68-68-1455.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-69-73-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-68-70-70-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3070-73-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-67-69-69-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-70-69-69-518.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2768-71-71-69-931.000

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.278-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2020.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2500.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5590.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7340.707

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.4 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.202 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has earned 220 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (89th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
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    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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