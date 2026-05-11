Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: PGA Championship

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.

Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.