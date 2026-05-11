Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: PGA Championship
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|70-68-77-73
|+4
|2024
|MC
|74-68
|E
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2021
|T30
|71-70-72-77
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 30th at two-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-69-73
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-68-70-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|70-73-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|68-71-71-69
|-9
|31.000
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.278
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.202
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.250
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.559
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.734
|0.707
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.4 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.202 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has earned 220 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (89th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.