Chris Kirk betting profile: PGA Championship

Kirk had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.

Kirk has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kirk has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.