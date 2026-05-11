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6H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Kirk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 55th at 5-over.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the PGA Championship.

    Kirk's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5573-70-78-68+5
    2024MC73-74+5
    2023T2970-75-69-71+5
    2022T568-70-71-68-3
    2021MC76-76+8

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3670-68-70-74-619.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-67-69-72-37.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4773-72-75-73+514.625
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5269-69-70-72-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-69-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1020.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.166-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.0710.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.384-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.1860.041

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.166 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
    • Kirk currently has 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    K. Reitan
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    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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