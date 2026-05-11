Chris Kirk betting profile: PGA Championship
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Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Kirk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 55th at 5-over.
Kirk's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T55
|73-70-78-68
|+5
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|2023
|T29
|70-75-69-71
|+5
|2022
|T5
|68-70-71-68
|-3
|2021
|MC
|76-76
|+8
At the PGA Championship
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|70-68-70-74
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|7.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T47
|73-72-75-73
|+5
|14.625
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|69-69-70-72
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.102
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.166
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.071
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.384
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.186
|0.041
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.166 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
- Kirk currently has 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.