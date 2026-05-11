Chandler Blanchet betting profile: PGA Championship
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Chandler Blanchetof the United States plays his shot from the ninth teeduring the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
The 2026 PGA Championship takes place May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Blanchet has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-69-70-73
|+1
|10.25
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|72
|75-72-72-76
|+7
|5.25
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|23.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-66-73-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-67-74-67
|-16
|165
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.047
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.002
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.703
|-0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.554
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.207
|-0.927
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.002 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 19.21% of the time.
- Blanchet has earned 246 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.