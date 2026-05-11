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6H AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchetof the United States plays his shot from the ninth teeduring the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchetof the United States plays his shot from the ninth teeduring the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    The 2026 PGA Championship takes place May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Blanchet has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Blanchet at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Blanchet's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Blanchet's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-69-70-73+110.25
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7275-72-72-76+75.25
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3371-71-64-71-723.25
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-66-73-72-442.063
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open264-67-74-67-16165
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--

    Blanchet's recent performances

    • Blanchet has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Blanchet has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blanchet has averaged -0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0470.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0020.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.703-0.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.554-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.207-0.927

    Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.002 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 19.21% of the time.
    • Blanchet has earned 246 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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