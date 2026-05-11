Cameron Young betting profile: PGA Championship
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Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Cameron Young returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th.
Young's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|73-69-71-74
|+3
|2024
|T63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|2022
|T3
|71-67-67-71
|-4
At the PGA Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|68-70-63-74
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|1
|64-67-70-68
|-19
|700.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-67-67-71
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-67-65-73
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|750.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|67-73-67-69
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|72-68-66-66
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-70-71-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-68-72-68
|-10
|37.300
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top-10 six times over his last 10 appearances.
- He has finished in the top-five four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Young has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.566 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.886 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.644
|0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.449
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.365
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.235
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.693
|1.886
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young leads the TOUR with 2,504 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks second with a 1.693 Strokes Gained: Total average.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.644 ranks sixth on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young sports a 0.449 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Young posted a 0.365 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 16th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.97% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.