Cameron Young betting profile: PGA Championship

Young has finished in the top-10 six times over his last 10 appearances.

He has finished in the top-five four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Young has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.566 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.