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7H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Cameron Young returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th.

    Latest odds for Young at the PGA Championship.

    Young's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4773-69-71-74+3
    2024T6369-71-70-71-3
    2023MC74-75+9
    2022T371-67-67-71-4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1068-70-63-74-9133.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship164-67-70-68-19700.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-67-67-71-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-67-65-73-10312.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship168-67-72-68-13750.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT367-73-67-69-12337.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT772-68-66-66-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-70-71-72-710.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-69-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-68-72-68-1037.300

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top-10 six times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He has finished in the top-five four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.566 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.886 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6440.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4490.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3650.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2350.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.6931.886

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young leads the TOUR with 2,504 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks second with a 1.693 Strokes Gained: Total average.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.644 ranks sixth on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young sports a 0.449 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Young posted a 0.365 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.97% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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