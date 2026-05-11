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7H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Brian Harman hits an approach shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brian Harman hits an approach shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th.

    Latest odds for Harman at the PGA Championship.

    Harman's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6071-72-76-71+6
    2024T2672-68-68-67-9
    2023MC72-74+6
    2022T3474-70-71-69+4
    2021MC75-75+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 9-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3174-69-69-69-327.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-70-74-72-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-66-63-76-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3379-69-67-73E27.600
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-69-71-71-512.800
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1175-64-69-73-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5073-73-78-74+1013.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5072-70-76-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-67-69-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.321-0.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0050.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1760.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.229-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.3690.162

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.321 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a 0.005 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.36% of the time.
    • Harman has earned 348 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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