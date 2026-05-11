Brian Harman betting profile: PGA Championship

Harman has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.

Harman has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.