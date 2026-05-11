Brian Harman betting profile: PGA Championship
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Brian Harman hits an approach shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th.
Harman's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|71-72-76-71
|+6
|2024
|T26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|2022
|T34
|74-70-71-69
|+4
|2021
|MC
|75-75
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|74-69-69-69
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-70-74-72
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-66-63-76
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|79-69-67-73
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|75-64-69-73
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|73-73-78-74
|+10
|13.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|72-70-76-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-67-69
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.321
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.005
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.176
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.229
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.369
|0.162
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.321 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a 0.005 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.36% of the time.
- Harman has earned 348 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.