Brandt Snedeker betting profile: PGA Championship
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Brandt Snedeker of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker returns to major championship competition at the 2026 PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17. Scottie Scheffler enters as the defending champion after winning the tournament in 2025 at 11-under.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Snedeker's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|67-66-67-66
|-18
|300.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|65-72-67-76
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|70-64-72-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|75-67-70-72
|E
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 1.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.590
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.011
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.759
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.632
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.791
|1.116
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.590 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.9 yards ranked 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.011 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 64.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
- Snedeker has earned 360 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.