Brandt Snedeker betting profile: PGA Championship

Snedeker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Snedeker has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.