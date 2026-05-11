PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker returns to major championship competition at the 2026 PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17. Scottie Scheffler enters as the defending champion after winning the tournament in 2025 at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Snedeker's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic167-66-67-66-18300.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-71-71-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1865-72-67-76-442.063
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-76+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-67-68-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6470-64-72-67-9--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4275-67-70-72E--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 1.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.590-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green92-0.0110.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.7590.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6320.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7911.116

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.590 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.9 yards ranked 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.011 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 64.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
    • Snedeker has earned 360 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Austin Smotherman betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 11, 2026

    Haotong Li betting profile: PGA Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW