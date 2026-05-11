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7H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel finished tied for eighth at 13-under in his most recent PGA Championship appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the PGA Championship.

    Horschel's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T869-69-69-64-13
    2023MC71-75+6
    20226875-69-77-69+10
    2021T2377-72-68-72+1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-66-67-76-43.689
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8071-76-72-70+53.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3671-68-73-70-619.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6867-72-75-73+33.060
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1369-74-72-68-590.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6269-73-69-74+14.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-72-69-69-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged -0.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.379-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0160.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.252-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.029-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.586-0.583

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.379 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.016 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
    • Horschel has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points (86th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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