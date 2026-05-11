Billy Horschel betting profile: PGA Championship

Horschel has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Horschel has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.