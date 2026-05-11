Billy Horschel betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel finished tied for eighth at 13-under in his most recent PGA Championship appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Horschel's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|2023
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|2022
|68
|75-69-77-69
|+10
|2021
|T23
|77-72-68-72
|+1
At the PGA Championship
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-66-67-76
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|80
|71-76-72-70
|+5
|3.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|71-68-73-70
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|67-72-75-73
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|69-74-72-68
|-5
|90.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|69-73-69-74
|+1
|4.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged -0.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.379
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.016
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.252
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.029
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.586
|-0.583
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.379 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.016 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Horschel has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points (86th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.