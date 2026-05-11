Bernd Wiesberger betting profile: PGA Championship

Wiesberger has no top-five, top-ten, or top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he missed the cut.

Wiesberger has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.