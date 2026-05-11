Bernd Wiesberger betting profile: PGA Championship
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Bernd Wiesberger of Austria plays a shot on the first hole on day four of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 10, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Bernd Wiesberger returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Wiesberger looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance at this tournament where he finished tied for 30th.
Wiesberger's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T30
|72-67-74-70
|+3
|2021
|MC
|78-75
|+9
At the PGA Championship
- In Wiesberger's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Wiesberger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-4, +4
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
Wiesberger's recent performances
- Wiesberger has no top-five, top-ten, or top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he missed the cut.
- Wiesberger has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wiesberger has averaged -0.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wiesberger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.021
Wiesberger's advanced stats and rankings
- Wiesberger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wiesberger showed positive form with a 0.263 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Wiesberger delivered a solid 0.252 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Wiesberger posted a -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area needing improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wiesberger as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.