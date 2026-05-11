Andy Sullivan betting profile: PGA Championship
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Andy Sullivan of England plays his shot on the 2nd hole on day one of the Volvo China Open 2026 at Enhance Anting Golf Club on April 23, 2026 in Shanghai, China. (Zhe Ji/Getty Images)
Andy Sullivan missed the cut at +6 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Sullivan's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|73-77
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Sullivan's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Sullivan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
Sullivan's recent performances
- Sullivan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Sullivan has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.611 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sullivan has averaged 1.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sullivan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.162
Sullivan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sullivan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 in his past five starts, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Sullivan sported a 0.611 mark, demonstrating strong iron play.
- Around the greens, Sullivan delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts, indicating an area for improvement in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sullivan as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.