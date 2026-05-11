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Andy Sullivan betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Andy Sullivan of England plays his shot on the 2nd hole on day one of the Volvo China Open 2026 at Enhance Anting Golf Club on April 23, 2026 in Shanghai, China. (Zhe Ji/Getty Images)

Andy Sullivan of England plays his shot on the 2nd hole on day one of the Volvo China Open 2026 at Enhance Anting Golf Club on April 23, 2026 in Shanghai, China. (Zhe Ji/Getty Images)

    Andy Sullivan missed the cut at +6 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Sullivan at the PGA Championship.

    Sullivan's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC73-77+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Sullivan's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Sullivan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1768-66-70-70-6--

    Sullivan's recent performances

    • Sullivan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
    • Sullivan has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.611 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sullivan has averaged 1.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sullivan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.162

    Sullivan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sullivan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 in his past five starts, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Sullivan sported a 0.611 mark, demonstrating strong iron play.
    • Around the greens, Sullivan delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts, indicating an area for improvement in his short game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sullivan as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    -15
    R4
    -2

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    -13
    R4
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    -13

    T2

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    -13
    R4
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    Nicolai Højgaard
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    -13
    R4
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    -13

    T2

    DEN
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    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

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    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    -11

    T5

    KOR
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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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