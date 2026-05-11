Andrew Putnam betting profile: PGA Championship

Putnam has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.

Putnam has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.