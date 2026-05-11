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7H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam finished tied for 53rd at -5 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the PGA Championship.

    Putnam's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5368-72-72-67-5
    2023MC74-72+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-72-68-71-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1868-71-72-70-755.600
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4271-68-69-70-615.450
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT566-70-67-70-15105.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4470-67-69-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3067-73-72-70-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-72-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4473-71-73-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.434-0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3100.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4070.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.0960.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.3800.735

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.0 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.310 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
    • Putnam has earned 455 FedExCup Regular Season points (52nd) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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