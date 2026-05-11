Andrew Putnam betting profile: PGA Championship
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Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam finished tied for 53rd at -5 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Putnam's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|2023
|MC
|74-72
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-72-68-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|66-70-67-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|67-73-72-70
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|73-71-73-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.434
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.310
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.407
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.096
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.380
|0.735
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.0 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.310 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Putnam has earned 455 FedExCup Regular Season points (52nd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.