Alex Smalley betting profile: PGA Championship

Smalley has finished in the top-20 five times and top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.

Smalley has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.