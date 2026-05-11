Alex Smalley betting profile: PGA Championship
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Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley finished tied for 28th with a score of 1-under at last year's PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Smalley's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|67-71-73-72
|-1
|2024
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|2023
|T23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|75-69-68-66
|-6
|67.5
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|65-71-73-69
|-10
|212.5
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.75
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|51
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-68-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-69-74-73
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|70-70-71-73
|-4
|47
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|6.75
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|51.8
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-68-69
|-6
|18.5
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top-20 five times and top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.144
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.409
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.127
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.187
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.866
|1.006
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.409 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.