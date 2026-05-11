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7H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley finished tied for 28th with a score of 1-under at last year's PGA Championship. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the PGA Championship.

    Smalley's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2867-71-73-72-1
    2024MC74-73+5
    2023T2373-72-70-68+3

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1775-69-68-66-667.5
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT765-71-73-69-10212.5
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.75
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-68-71-71-1051
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-68-70-67-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-69-74-73E8.5
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2470-70-71-73-447
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5272-69-71-69-36.75
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-69-67-1551.8
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-68-69-618.5

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top-20 five times and top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1440.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4090.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.127-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1870.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8661.006

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.409 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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