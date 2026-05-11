Alex Noren betting profile: PGA Championship

Noren has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.

Noren has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Noren has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.