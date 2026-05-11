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6H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 17th.

    Latest odds for Noren at the PGA Championship.

    Noren's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1768-71-66-76-3
    2024T1267-70-70-65-12
    2023MC74-73+7
    2022MC70-76+6
    2021T5577-72-70-75+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Noren's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3171-72-68-70-327.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT774-69-66-69-10212.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6573-73-66-70-26.625
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3077-71-69-70-135.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-69-70-72-724.333
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-71-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-69-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-66-67-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2968-70-66-71-1331.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.1120.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1810.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.076-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4170.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.5620.262

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a 0.181 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
    • Noren has earned 504 FedExCup Regular Season points (46th) and maintains a 15.04% Bogey Avoidance rate (86th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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