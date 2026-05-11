Alex Noren betting profile: PGA Championship
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Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 17th.
Noren's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|68-71-66-76
|-3
|2024
|T12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|2022
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|2021
|T55
|77-72-70-75
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Noren's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|74-69-66-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|73-73-66-70
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|77-71-69-70
|-1
|35.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-69-70-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-71-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-69-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-66-67-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.112
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.181
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.076
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.417
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.562
|0.262
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a 0.181 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
- Noren has earned 504 FedExCup Regular Season points (46th) and maintains a 15.04% Bogey Avoidance rate (86th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.