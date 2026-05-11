Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Alex Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Alex Fitzpatrick has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with strong recent form heading into this major championship.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|4
|67-68-64-73
|-12
|325
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|72-66-74-67
|-9
|137
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.548
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.489
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.129
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.430
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.736
|0.728
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.548 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a strong 1.489 mark. He hit 74.31% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.25 putts per round, and he broke par 28.47% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick earned 862 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.