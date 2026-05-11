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7H AGO

Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Alex Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Alex Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Alex Fitzpatrick has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with strong recent form heading into this major championship.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship467-68-64-73-12325
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT972-66-74-67-9137
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5480.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.4890.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1290.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.430-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.7360.728

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.548 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a strong 1.489 mark. He hit 74.31% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.25 putts per round, and he broke par 28.47% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick earned 862 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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