Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: PGA Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.