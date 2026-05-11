Adrien Saddier betting profile: PGA Championship
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Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Saddier will compete at the PGA Championship, set to take place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from May 14-17, 2026. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Saddier's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-72-69-72
|-2
|5.600
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-71-74-69
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T70
|68-69-66-75
|-10
|2.950
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-72-69
|E
|--
Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.156
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.332
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.142
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.004
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.314
|-0.240
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier has posted a -0.332 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 135th by breaking 20.09% of the time.
- Saddier has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.