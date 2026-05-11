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7H AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Saddier will compete at the PGA Championship, set to take place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from May 14-17, 2026. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Saddier at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-70-68-68-615.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-72-69-72-25.600
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-71-74-69-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT7068-69-66-75-102.950
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-72-69E--

    Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
    • He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1560.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.332-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.142-0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.004-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.314-0.240

    Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier has posted a -0.332 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Saddier has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 135th by breaking 20.09% of the time.
    • Saddier has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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