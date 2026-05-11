Adam Schenk betting profile: PGA Championship
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Adam Schenk of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Schenk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Schenk's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2023
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|2022
|T41
|71-72-72-70
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|74-68-67-68
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-72-69-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|69-73-72-70
|E
|4.900
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|72-72-79-70
|+5
|4.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.388
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.475
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.002
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.643
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.508
|-0.980
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.475 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 19.37% of the time.
- Schenk has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.