Adam Schenk betting profile: PGA Championship

Schenk had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.

Schenk has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Schenk has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.