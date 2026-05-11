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7H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Schenk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the PGA Championship.

    Schenk's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-72+1
    2023MC74-79+13
    2022T4171-72-72-70+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-77+11--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3374-68-67-68-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-72-69-74-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6069-73-72-70E4.900
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7772-72-79-70+54.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.388-0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.475-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.002-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.643-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.508-0.980

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.475 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 19.37% of the time.
    • Schenk has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Tot
    -13
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    ENG
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    4

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    -12
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