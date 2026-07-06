William Mouw betting profile: ISCO Championship
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William Mouw reacts to his shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
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William Mouw returns as the defending champion at the ISCO Championship, having won last year's tournament with a score of 10-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to successfully defend his title at the $4 million tournament.
Mouw's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|67-73-69-61
|-10
At the ISCO Championship
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 10-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|66-68-68-70
|-12
|29.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-70-74-80
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-66-68-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|74-70-70-73
|+7
|5.75
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-73-72-67
|-4
|9.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-68-70-68
|-5
|10.875
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.200
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.223
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.285
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.241
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.103
|0.240
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.223 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.