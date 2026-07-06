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6H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

William Mouw reacts to his shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

William Mouw reacts to his shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

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William Mouw returns as the defending champion at the ISCO Championship, having won last year's tournament with a score of 10-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to successfully defend his title at the $4 million tournament.

Latest odds for Mouw at the ISCO Championship.

Mouw's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025167-73-69-61-10

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 10-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Mouw's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2666-68-68-70-1229.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-70-74-80+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-66-68-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7074-70-70-73+75.75
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-73-72-67-49.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-68-70-68-510.875

Mouw's recent performances

  • Mouw has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
  • Mouw has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mouw has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2000.390
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2230.525
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.285-0.238
Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.241-0.438
Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.1030.240

Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.223 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
  • Mouw has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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