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45M AGO

William McGirt betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

William McGirt of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 06, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

William McGirt of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 06, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

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William McGirt missed the cut at the ISCO Championship last year, shooting 5-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to turn around his fortunes at the $4 million tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.

Latest odds for McGirt at the ISCO Championship.

McGirt's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-71+5
2024T2568-67-67-71-15
2023T3069-70-69-68-12
2022T5069-66-71-72-10

At the ISCO Championship

  • In McGirt's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of five-over.
  • McGirt's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 15-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

McGirt's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-74+5--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-72-3--

McGirt's recent performances

  • McGirt's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 3-under.
  • He has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • McGirt has an average of -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.061
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.145
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.615
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.502

McGirt's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGirt has hit 52.78% of Greens in Regulation this season with an average driving distance of 269.0 yards.
  • He has averaged 28.00 putts per round and maintained a 25.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • McGirt has broken par 13.89% of the time in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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