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Tyler Duncan betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Tyler Duncan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

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Tyler Duncan returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Duncan looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Duncan at the ISCO Championship.

Duncan's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-71+6
2024MC70-71-3
2023MC72-69-3
2022T1367-64-69-72-16
2021MC70-72-2

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Duncan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1266-66-71-66-1560.667
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4064-66-72-70-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-71+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5073-69-72-69-54.382
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-69-72-76+6--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--

Duncan's recent performances

  • Duncan has finished in the top twenty once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 15-under.
  • Duncan has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Duncan has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2580.162
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3270.204
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1700.106
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.096-0.060
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.6590.412

Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Duncan sported a 0.327 mark. He had a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Duncan delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he broke par 24.60% of the time.
  • Duncan ranks 162nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 78 points and has an 11.51% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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