Tyler Duncan betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Tyler Duncan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)
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Tyler Duncan returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Duncan looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Duncan's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|2022
|T13
|67-64-69-72
|-16
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
At the ISCO Championship
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|66-66-71-66
|-15
|60.667
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|64-66-72-70
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-69-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-69-72-76
|+6
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan has finished in the top twenty once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 15-under.
- Duncan has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.258
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.327
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.170
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.096
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.659
|0.412
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Duncan sported a 0.327 mark. He had a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Duncan delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he broke par 24.60% of the time.
- Duncan ranks 162nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 78 points and has an 11.51% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.