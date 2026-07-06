Tyler Duncan betting profile: ISCO Championship

Duncan has finished in the top twenty once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 15-under.

Duncan has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.