PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Todd Clements betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Todd Clements of England tees off on the first hole on day four of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 28, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Todd Clements of England tees off on the first hole on day four of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 28, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Todd Clements missed the cut in his last appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2023, posting a score of 3-over. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Clements at the ISCO Championship.

Clements' recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC72-75+3

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Clements' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Clements' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship3+13,+8,+2,+16----
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--

Clements' recent performances

  • Clements has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished third.
  • Clements has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clements has averaged -0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clements' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.396
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.291
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.141
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.179

Clements' advanced stats and rankings

  • Clements posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 in his past five tournaments, indicating solid driving performance.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.291 in his past five starts shows room for improvement in his iron play.
  • Around the greens, Clements recorded a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clements as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Big expectations now define Gotterup’s career after John Deere win
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Gotterup wins John Deere with Sunday 62, late help from Kohles
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what players took home from John Deere
Golfbet News
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW