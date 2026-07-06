Todd Clements betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Todd Clements of England tees off on the first hole on day four of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 28, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Todd Clements missed the cut in his last appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2023, posting a score of 3-over. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Clements' recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Clements' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Clements' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|3
|+13,+8,+2,+16
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
Clements' recent performances
- Clements has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished third.
- Clements has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clements has averaged -0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clements' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.179
Clements' advanced stats and rankings
- Clements posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 in his past five tournaments, indicating solid driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.291 in his past five starts shows room for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Clements recorded a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clements as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.