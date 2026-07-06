Tobias Jonsson betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Tobias Jonsson of Sweden tees off on the 13th hole on day one of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 07, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Tobias Jonsson has not competed in the ISCO Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with the tournament offering a $four million purse.
At the ISCO Championship
- Jonsson has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Jonsson's advanced stats and rankings
- Jonsson averaged -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -1.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jonsson posted -1.498 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, he averaged -1.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jonsson averaged -4.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jonsson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.