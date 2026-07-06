John VanDerLaan betting profile: ISCO Championship
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John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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John VanDerLaan will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship. William Mouw is the defending champion, having won at 10-under in 2025.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|67-67-71-74
|-5
|3.5
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|66-73-70-72
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-74-70-71
|E
|8.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|24.329
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has not had any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -1.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.188
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.535
|-1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.079
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.195
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.996
|-1.506
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.535 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 19.51% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.