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7H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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John VanDerLaan will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship. William Mouw is the defending champion, having won at 10-under in 2025.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the ISCO Championship.

VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-75+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-71-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6767-67-71-74-53.5
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6066-73-70-72-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-74-70-71E8.5
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2172-68-68-71-924.329

VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan has not had any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
  • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged -1.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.188-0.195
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.535-1.114
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0790.074
Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.195-0.271
Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.996-1.506

VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.535 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 19.51% of the time.
  • VanDerLaan has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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