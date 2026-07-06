Jorge Campillo betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Jorge Campillo will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the ISCO Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be played on the 7,056-yard, par-70 course in Louisville, Kentucky.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Campillo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Campillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|68-71-67-69
|-5
|--
Campillo's recent performances
- Campillo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
- Campillo has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo has averaged 0.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.283
Campillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Campillo has posted an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campillo has averaged 0.124 in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Campillo has delivered a 0.150 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.