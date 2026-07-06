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7H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Max Homa will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be played on a 7,056-yard, par-70 course in Louisville, Kentucky.

Latest odds for Homa at the ISCO Championship.

Homa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic267-66-68-64-19300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-67-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-71-71-67-536.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-70-72-70+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3870-72-72-70-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6970-70-74-69-15.875
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT972-70-71-67-8187.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--

Homa's recent performances

  • Homa has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
  • Homa has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Homa has averaged 0.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1000.122
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.176-0.212
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.0610.165
Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2590.604
Average Strokes Gained: Total740.1210.680

Homa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (65th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Homa sported a -0.176 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
  • Homa has accumulated 729 FedExCup Regular Season points (49th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.58% (80th) in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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