Max Homa betting profile: ISCO Championship

Homa has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.

Homa has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.