Max Homa betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Max Homa of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Max Homa will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be played on a 7,056-yard, par-70 course in Louisville, Kentucky.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-66-68-64
|-19
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-71-71-67
|-5
|36.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-70-72-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|70-70-74-69
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|187.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.100
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.176
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.061
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.259
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.121
|0.680
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (65th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Homa sported a -0.176 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Homa has accumulated 729 FedExCup Regular Season points (49th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.58% (80th) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.