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Stephan Jaeger betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2021, shooting 3-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon his previous performance at this tournament.

Latest odds for Jaeger at the ISCO Championship.

Jaeger's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021MC71-70-3

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • This is his first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Jaeger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1564-72-68-66-1450.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-77+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT964-68-64-69-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-73-69-156.250
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-67-78-25.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2866-69-67-71-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-72-68-66-782.500

Jaeger's recent performances

  • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
  • Jaeger has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Jaeger has averaged 0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.199-0.408
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.193-0.059
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3540.561
Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1570.133
Average Strokes Gained: Total760.1190.227

Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (114th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Jaeger sported a -0.193 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
  • Jaeger accumulated 433 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 75th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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