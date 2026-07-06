Stephan Jaeger betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2021, shooting 3-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon his previous performance at this tournament.
Jaeger's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|71-70
|-3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- This is his first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|64-72-68-66
|-14
|50.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|64-68-64-69
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-67-78
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|66-69-67-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|82.500
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.199
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.193
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.354
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.157
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.119
|0.227
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (114th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Jaeger sported a -0.193 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
- Jaeger accumulated 433 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.