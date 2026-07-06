Sean Crocker betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Sean Crocker of the United States looks on following his second shot on the 15th hole on day two of the Joburg Open 2026 at Houghton GC on March 06, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Sean Crocker will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 at the ISCO Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be played on the 7,056-yard, par-70 course in Louisville, Kentucky.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Crocker's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Crocker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|+8,-3
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72,72
|+4
|--
Crocker's recent performances
- Crocker's best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open over his last ten appearances was a missed cut with a score of 4-over.
- Crocker has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crocker has averaged -1.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crocker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.040
Crocker's advanced stats and rankings
- Crocker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.154.
- His short game showed challenges with a -0.236 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Crocker delivered a -1.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, contributing to his -1.040 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crocker as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.