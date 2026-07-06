Scott Piercy betting profile: ISCO Championship

Piercy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.

Piercy has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.