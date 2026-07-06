Scott Piercy betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Scott Piercy finished tied for 14th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his previous results at the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Piercy's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Piercy has missed the cut in two of his three appearances at this event over the past three years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Piercy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|28.303
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Piercy has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has averaged -0.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.514
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.117
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.094
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.436
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.055
|-0.026
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
- Piercy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.514 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.1 yards shows his distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy sported a -1.117 mark. He hit 62.50% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Piercy delivered a -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.25 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 15.28% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.