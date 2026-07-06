Sam Bairstow betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Sam Bairstow of England prepares to play a shot with his caddie on the 15th hole on day one of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on April 30, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Sam Bairstow finished tied for sixth at 20-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Bairstow's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|69-67-62-70
|-20
At the ISCO Championship
- In Bairstow's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 20-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Bairstow's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|E-+10
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|70-66-75-71
|+2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|81-72
|+13
|--
Bairstow's recent performances
- Bairstow had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 65th with a score of 2-over.
- Bairstow has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bairstow has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bairstow's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.195
Bairstow's advanced stats and rankings
- Bairstow posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.210.
- Around the greens, Bairstow delivered a -0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Bairstow averaged 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bairstow as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.