Ryan Palmer betting profile: ISCO Championship

Palmer had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.

Palmer has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.933 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Palmer has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.