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5H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Ryan Palmer missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2024, shooting 5-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his past performance at this tournament.

Latest odds for Palmer at the ISCO Championship.

Palmer's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-66-5

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Palmer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-78+10--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-71+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC79-70+5--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-64-68-65-16--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship7071-70-77-76+10--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

Palmer's recent performances

  • Palmer had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
  • Palmer has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.933 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Palmer has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Palmer has averaged -2.750 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.558-0.334
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.221-1.933
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.435-0.262
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.370-0.222
Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.584-2.750

Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.558 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards reflects his current performance on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has recorded a -3.221 mark. He has hit 50.69% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 14.58% of the time with a 26.39% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Chris Gotterup
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-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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