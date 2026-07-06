Ryan Palmer betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Ryan Palmer missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2024, shooting 5-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his past performance at this tournament.
Palmer's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-66
|-5
At the ISCO Championship
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-64-68-65
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|71-70-77-76
|+10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
- Palmer has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.933 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -2.750 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.558
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.221
|-1.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.435
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.370
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.584
|-2.750
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.558 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards reflects his current performance on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has recorded a -3.221 mark. He has hit 50.69% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 14.58% of the time with a 26.39% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.