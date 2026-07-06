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7H AGO

Romain Langasque betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Romain Langasque of France tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Romain Langasque of France tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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The ISCO Championship takes place at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky from July 9-12, 2026. William Mouw returns as the defending champion after shooting 10-under to claim the title in 2025.

Latest odds for Langasque at the ISCO Championship.

Langasque's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6171-71-72-73+3--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5571-67-67-75E--

Langasque's recent performances

  • Langasque's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 55th at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at even par.
  • He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Langasque has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Langasque's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.225
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.215
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.290
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.718

Langasque's advanced stats and rankings

  • Langasque posted an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Around the greens, he delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark over his last five starts.

All stats in this article are accurate for Langasque as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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