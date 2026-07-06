Romain Langasque betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Romain Langasque of France tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
The ISCO Championship takes place at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky from July 9-12, 2026. William Mouw returns as the defending champion after shooting 10-under to claim the title in 2025.
Langasque's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T61
|71-71-72-73
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|71-67-67-75
|E
|--
Langasque's recent performances
- Langasque's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 55th at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at even par.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Langasque has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Langasque's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.718
Langasque's advanced stats and rankings
- Langasque posted an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, he delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Langasque as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.