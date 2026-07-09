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2H AGO

Rocco Repetto Taylor betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Rocco Repetto Taylor will compete at the ISCO Championship, set for July 9-12 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament features a $4 million purse, with William Mouw defending his title after winning at 10-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Taylor at the ISCO Championship.

Taylor's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC81-76+17--

Taylor's recent performances

  • He has an average of -1.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -2.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has averaged -5.736 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.058-1.056
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.863-0.869
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.655-1.655
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.160-2.157
Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.736-5.736

Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

  • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.058 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.5 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a -0.863 mark. He has hit 55.56% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Taylor delivered a -2.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 34.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 5.56% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 41.67%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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