Renato Paratore betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Renato Paratore returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12. Paratore looks to improve upon his performance from previous appearances at the tournament where he has missed the cut.
Paratore's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|2022
|MC
|75-76
|+7
At the ISCO Championship
- In Paratore's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Paratore's recent performances
- Paratore has averaged -1.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paratore has averaged -1.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paratore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.801
Paratore's advanced stats and rankings
- Paratore has averaged -1.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Paratore has averaged -0.562 in his past five starts. His around-the-green game has been a relative strength, averaging 0.452 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
- On the greens, Paratore has delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paratore as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.